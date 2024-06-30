18 killed, 48 injured in bomb blasts in Nigeria

Borno: At least 18 people were killed and as many as 48 persons were injured in bomb blasts in Nigeria, said reports from CNN on Sunday. Further, this information was confirmed was ANI.

The first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony, another blast took place at General Hospital in Gwoza and the third at a funeral.

Reports from ANI confirmed that, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director General Barkindo Muhammad Saidu Barkindo Muhammad Saidu visited the site of the incident in Gwoza Town, this was further confirmed by CNN.

According to Borno State Emergency Management Agency men, women and children were among the deceased. Further details are awaited regarding the incident.