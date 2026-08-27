Nepal flash floods death toll rises to 177, 1,300 missing

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New Delhi: The death toll in Nepal flash floods has hit around 177 with more than 1,300 people going missing near the Nepal–Tibet border on Wednesday, as per reports.

Rescue teams in Nepal are using helicopters to look for survivors and drop emergency supplies to thousands of people cut off after the disaster on today morning.

Flooding occurred in the Bhote Koshi River resulting in roads, bridges, buildings and hydropower infrastructure getting washed away.

Police and tourism officials said that out of 826 missing people in Nepal, almost 500 are foreigners. Among the missing tourists from over two dozen countries, 177 are from India, 63 from the US, 34 from Australia, 33 from the UK and 25 from Canada.

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Following the incident, a search operation for the missing persons was started and rescue teams are finding the survivors. The rescue operation is facing difficulties because of the damaged roads and communication networks

The Indian government and Indian Embassy in Kathmandu are coordinating with Nepalese authorities to locate missing citizens. India has also sent humanitarian assistance and medicines to Nepal.

The US Geological Survey said that the disaster occurred due to glacier collapse and debris flow and not a conventional earthquake as initially suspected.

Also Read: 133 Indians Missing in Nepal Flash Floods