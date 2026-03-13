170 Indians Cross into Armenia from Iran, MEA Updates Amid West Asia Tensions

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that a total of 170 Indian nationals have crossed from Iran into Armenia through the land border amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

During the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said several of the Indian nationals have already returned to India, while others are expected to return in the coming days using commercial flights from Armenia.

“I would like to add that from Iran, in the last few days, including today, 170 Indian nationals have crossed through the land border into Armenia. Several of them have already come back to India, and others will be returning over the next few days using commercial flight options available from Armenia to India,” Jaiswal said.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has earlier stated that it is facilitating the safe movement of nationals who wish to leave the Iran. This includes helping them reach Armenia and Azerbaijan via land borders, where they can access commercial flights to return to India.

He also noted that a total of 900 phone calls and 200 emails have been received so far since the establishment of a control room in the Ministry of External Affairs on March 4 to assist Indian nationals amid the evolving situation in the Gulf region.

“Till now, we have received around 900 phone calls and 200 emails. We have also observed that the number of queries through emails and telephone calls has progressively come down, which means that people are now less concerned about their families in the Gulf region,” he added.

Jaiswal noted that the MEA is providing real-time assistance to those seeking help by connecting them with Indian missions in the region and facilitating communication to resolve issues faced by travellers and stranded individuals.

He further noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Thursday, during which the Prime Minister expressed concern over the safety of Indian nationals in the region and also discussed issues related to energy and cargo trade.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India’s stance on dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and end the conflict.

Advertisement

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” The Prime Minister stated in a post on X.

Jaiswal further said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also spoken with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which the two sides discussed bilateral ties and cooperation within the BRICS grouping.

“Had another conversation with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” Jaishankar stated in a post on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement on X, stated that Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the latest situation in the region and emphasised the firm resolve of the Iranian government, people and armed forces to exercise what he called their legitimate right to self-defence against the aggressors.

Araghchi also stressed the need for regional and international bodies to condemn the military aggression by the US and Israel against Iran and highlighted the importance of the BRICS grouping as a forum for strengthening multilateral cooperation.

He added it was essential for BRICS to play a constructive role at the current juncture in supporting regional and global stability and security.

“The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the necessity for regional and international bodies and organizations to condemn the military aggression against Iran. Highlighting the importance and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, Araghchi deemed it essential for the institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture in supporting regional and global stability and security,” the statement read.

The conflict in the region escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

(ANI)