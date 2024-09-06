17 students killed after massive fire in school dormitory in Kenya

Nairobi: In a tragic incident, at least 17 students lost their lives and 14 others sustained severe burn injuries after massive fire broke out in central Kenya, a police spokeswoman said on Friday.

The tragic fire took place at the school dormitory of Hillside Endarasha Academy Primary School in Nyeri County.

Police Spokeswoman Resila Onyango said there are fears more bodies may be recovered at the scene.

“We lost 16 pupils who were burnt beyond recognition and there is another one who died while being taken to hospital,” the Spokeswoman said.

Nyeri County Police Commander Benjamin Rotich confirmed the fatalities and said 14 others sustained serious injuries. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to know the exact reason to what led the fire incident.

There have been a series of school fires in Kenya in recent years, many of them which have turned out to be arson.

In 2017, nine students were killed in a fire at a school in the capital, Nairobi.