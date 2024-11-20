17 killed in suicide bombing attack in northwest Pakistan, see details

By Sudeshna Panda
suicide bombing pakistan
Image for representation only

Khyber (Pakistan): In a shocking suicide bombing attack in Northwest Pakistan, as many as 17 people have been killed on Wednesday, said reports.

According to reports, 12 army personnel including ten soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary died. In the attack as many as five terrorists were also killed.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army’s media wing informed that, the terrorists attempted to attack a joint check post in the general area MaliKhel in Bannu district late Tuesday night but the attempt was effectively prevented by the army.

Further the reports said that the area in which the blast occured is being surveyed and sanitized, further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Suicide bomber strikes near police van at Charsadda in Pakistan, no casualties reported
You might also like

Canada heightens security measures for passengers travelling to India as tension…

Shocking! Indian man kills wife in UK for not serving food on time, body found from…

PM Modi in Guyana, received by President Irfaan Ali

26 Nepali diplomats, officers to attend special training programme in India