17 killed in suicide bombing attack in northwest Pakistan, see details

Khyber (Pakistan): In a shocking suicide bombing attack in Northwest Pakistan, as many as 17 people have been killed on Wednesday, said reports.

According to reports, 12 army personnel including ten soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary died. In the attack as many as five terrorists were also killed.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army’s media wing informed that, the terrorists attempted to attack a joint check post in the general area MaliKhel in Bannu district late Tuesday night but the attempt was effectively prevented by the army.

Further the reports said that the area in which the blast occured is being surveyed and sanitized, further detailed reports awaited in this matter.