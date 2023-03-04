17 killed as Indonesia’s fuel storage station catches fire

Jakarta: As many as 17 people were killed and several others wounded after a fire broke out in Indonesia’s fuel storage station in North Jakarta, police and rescuers said.

Head of Police Office for North Jakarta Senior Commissioner Gidion Arif Setiawan said on Friday that a search for other victims is being carried out at the spot. The incident took place on Friday evening.

The victims have been rushed to several nearby hospitals, the officer told reporters.

The fuel storage station is operated by the state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Currently, PT Pertamina is focusing on the efforts to stop the fire and evacuate workers and residents in the area to safe places,” a statement from PT Pertamina said.

Spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua that several personnel of the local search and rescue office are being involved in the rescue operations.

(with inputs from IANS)