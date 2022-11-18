16 occupations now eligible for permanent residence in Canada: MP Sean Fraser

Bhubaneswar: In a piece of good news for people who are planning to migrate to Canada, the government has decided to give permanent residence in Canada to 16 new occupations.

In a tweet by MP Sean Fraser (Minister of Immigration) on his official page, he specified that the government has decided to give permanent residence in Canada to 16 new occupations.

The MP further explained that, the government is implementing new National Occupational Classification (NOC) categories that will allow Canada to bring in global talent in high-demand sectors like healthcare, construction, and transportation.

In the tweet Sean Fraser specified that, these changes will help support Canadians in need of these services, and they will support employers by providing them with a more robust workforce who can be depended upon to drive the Canadian economy forward into a prosperous future.

It is noteworthy that, through this new rule 16 occupations that were not previously eligible can now benefit from expanded pathways to permanent residency.

Foreign nationals with work experience in the following 16 occupations are now eligible to apply through Express Entry, reads the official Canadian press release:

payroll administrators

dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants

nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants

elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

sheriffs and bailiffs

correctional service officers

by-law enforcement and other regulatory officers

estheticians, electrologists and related occupations

residential and commercial installers and servicers

pest controllers and fumigators

other repairers and servicers

transport truck drivers

bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators

heavy equipment operators

aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada uses NOC to determine and assess the occupational eligibility criteria under its temporary and permanent residency programs, further read the press release.