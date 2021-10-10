16 killed in plane crash in Russia

By WCE 3
16 killed in plane crash in Russia
Photo Credit: ndtv.com

Moscow: Sixteen people were killed and six others injured after an L-410 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Tatarstan on Sunday, TASS news agency reported.

Earlier, reports said that seven were wounded and there were 23 people on board.

The plane carrying two crew members and 20 parachutists crashed immediately after takeoff from a local airport. Both pilots were killed and the survived have been hospitalised in serious condition, Xinhua reported.

The L-410 is a twin-engine light aircraft that can carry up to 19 passengers. It has been in operation since 1987.

Overloading, technical malfunction or crew errors could be the cause of the tragedy, TASS said.

(IANS)

You might also like
World

World

Australian kids to be eligible for Covid vaccination in December

World

Afghan mosque suicide bombing: Mass burial of victims

World

Seoul city govt bans labour group’s planned street rallies on October 20

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online