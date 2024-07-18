16 killed after massive fire breaks out at shopping mall in Zigong

Beijing: In a tragic incident, at least 16 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a shopping mall on Wednesday evening in the southwestern Chinese city of Zigong.

The fire broke out around 6 pm on Wednesday at a fourteen-storey commercial building in Zigong City.

Thick black smoke was seen coming out of windows from the building’s lower levels and engulfing the entire 14-storey building as they rose into the sky. Huge flames were visible, and firefighters fought the fire with water sprays. The firefighters also used several drones to douse the flame.

Nearly 300 emergency workers and dozens of vehicles were dispatched from the local fire department to the scene. The rescue operation was completed as of 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to the local fire and rescue headquarters. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fire was caused by construction work.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, fire experts from across the country will also be sent to participate in the accident investigation.