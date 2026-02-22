16 civilians killed as Pakistan conducts multiple airstrikes across Afghanistan, IHRF raises urgent alarm

Advertisement

Kabul: The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has raised an urgent alarm over verified reports of a devastating airstrike in the Behsud District of Afghanistan.

In a post on the social media platform X, the foundation stated that a Pakistani military strike targeted a civilian home, resulting in the ”massacre of at least 16 members of a single family.”

According to confirmed local sources cited by the IHRF, the victims, including men, women, and children, ranged in age from a one-year-old infant to an 80-year-old elder.

The foundation noted that this attack represents ”not just a loss of life, but the complete annihilation of a family lineage.”

While 16 family members were killed, two children miraculously survived the strike, and at least one other individual, identified as 20-year-old Riyazullah, was injured.

The deceased included 80-year-old Shahabuddin, 30-year-old Sharakat, and 40-year-old Muhmanda, alongside several other adults and multiple minors.

The IHRF emphasised the humanity of those lost, stating, ”They are not numbers; they are human beings.”

The strike in Behsud appears to be part of a broader military campaign, as Tolo News reported that Pakistani jets conducted multiple airstrikes across the Khogyani district of Nangarhar and targeted a religious seminary in the Bermal district of Paktika province.

Pakistan has reportedly conducted multiple strikes in Bermal and Argun in Paktika, as well as in Khogyani, Behsud, and Ghani Khel districts in Nangarhar since Saturday.

Pakistani media sources and Geo News, citing the Ministry of Information, confirmed the airstrikes, reporting that they were focused on seven alleged terrorist camps and hideouts of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), its affiliates, and Daesh Khorasan Province (DKP).

Islamabad claimed the action was conducted ”with precision and accuracy” in response to recent suicide attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur, and Bannu during Ramzan.

The ministry alleged that these bombings were carried out at the direction of Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Despite Islamabad’s claims that it repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups, Pakistan itself has long faced international scrutiny for providing safe havens and logistical support to various terror outfits operating across the region.

In its statement, Pakistan said it expects the interim Afghan government to fulfil its obligations and prevent the use of its soil against Pakistan, calling on the international community to press Afghan authorities to honour commitments under the Doha Agreement.

The escalations follow a stern warning from Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Thursday, which stated that the country reserves the right to target Afghanistan to protect the lives of its citizens.

As per Dawn, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at a weekly briefing, ”Pakistan very legitimately demands that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism inside Pakistan. So, as long as this demand is not met, whilst exercising patience, all options would obviously remain on the table.”

However, the IHRF has asserted that these attacks targeting civilians constitute a ”grave violation of International Humanitarian Law,” stating there ”can be no justification for the killing of an entire household, including sleeping infants.”

In response to the reported casualties, the foundation has called for an ”immediate, independent, and transparent international investigation” and demanded accountability for those who ”ordered and executed this attack.”

(With inputs from ANI)