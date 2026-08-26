15 newborns killed in hospital fire in Islamabad

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Islamabad: At least 15 newborns were killed after a fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Islamabad on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

As per Geo TV, 16 newborns were in the hospital’s gynaecology ward when the fire broke out, 15 got killed in blaze while one was rescued.

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As per local broadcaster, the fire started after an air conditioner compressor exploded inside the hospital nursery.

The blaze has been extinguished now and the cooling operations are on.