15 killed in boiler explosion at chemical factory in Pakistan’s Punjab

Faisalabad: At least 15 people were killed and several others injured after a gas explosion triggered the collapse of a factory and nearby structures in Faisalabad’s Malikpur area on Friday, according to a statement issued by the commissioner’s office as reported by Dawn.

Initial details shared earlier by Rescue 1122 suggested that the incident occurred when a boiler exploded at the factory, causing the building to cave in.

However, the rescue service later revised its assessment, attributing the blast to a gas leak, a finding also confirmed in a statement from Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar’s office, Dawn reported.

The commissioner’s statement clarified that no boiler had been installed at the factory and noted that four industrial units were operating in the Malikpur locality.

It said that “a fire erupted in one of the factories due to gas leakage and engulfed the other factories as well.” Seven nearby houses were also affected, with roofs collapsing after the blast.

According to the commissioner’s office, “15 bodies had been pulled out from the rubble,” raising the toll from the earlier figure of 10 reported by Rescue 1122.

The statement said that 10 injured persons were shifted to Allied Hospital, while three others were discharged after receiving first aid.

The commissioner’s statement added that a five-member inquiry committee was being formed to investigate the incident.

It said the rescue operation was complete and that clearance work was in progress, noting that authorities were monitoring the situation.

Commissioner Raja was quoted as saying that “we share the grief of the heirs of those killed in this unfortunate accident.”

More than 20 ambulances and fire tenders participated in the rescue, which was launched after the control room received a call at 5:28 am about the explosion, Dawn reported.