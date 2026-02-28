15 killed, 30 injured as Bolivian Air Force plane crashes in El Alto

Advertisement

La Paz: At least 15 people were killed while 30 others sustained injuries, some of them are said to be critical, after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed in El Alto, a city near Bolivia’s capital La Paz, on Friday.

According to local media reports, the military aircraft, which had left from the city of Santa Cruz, was carrying new banknotes from the Bolivia’s central bank. However, it skidded off the runway after landing and crashed onto a neighboring busy avenue amid inclement weather in El Alto.

Several vehicles along the busy avenue were damaged after getting hit by the Bolivian Air Force plane. Following the mishap, the El Alto International Airport was temporarily shut, while the local authorities along with police carried out a rescue operation.

Advertisement

All the injured persons were admitted to hospitals for treatment.