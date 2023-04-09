15-foot crocodile bites man in head, digs fingers in its eyes to break free

In a heart-wrenching incident, a fisherman was bitten on the head by a 15-foot crocodile. He was able to save himself by digging his fingers into the beast’s eyes.

It is a miracle that the 44-year-old is alive even after getting bitten by the animal thrice. Reportedly, he got multiple fractures and severe injuries to his head, abdomen, and leg.

On Saturday afternoon, the man was swimming at Archer Point- a popular camping area almost 20km south of Cooktown on the Cape York Peninsula, Queensland.

According to a report in the daily star, the monster dragged the man deep below the water’s surface. However, he was able to break free and swim to rocks before the rescue team arrived.

The group of six people who were also swimming along with him rushed to get him to safety and provided him with some medical assistance.

Soon, the emergency services arrived and attended to the injured man. They took him to Cairns Hospital for further aid.

Valerie Noble, one of the Queensland Ambulance Service, confirmed to the reporters, “(The croc) has bitten him three times and dragged him to the bottom.”

“He’s managed to- according to him- stick his fingers in the crocodile’s eyes multiple times and escape before swimming towards the shore,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the victim is said to be in stable condition following the fatal incident.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science has promised an investigation on this matter and aware locals if any crocodile is sighted.

