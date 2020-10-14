army helicopters collide in Afghanistan
15 Feared Killed After Two Army Helicopters Collide In Afghanistan

By IANS

Kabul: At least 15 people were feared killed after two Afghan army helicopters collided in midair in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province.

The accident occurred in Nawa-i-Barakzayi district, southwest of the provincial capital Lashkar Gah, on Tuesday midnight, Tolo news reported.

The province has been the scene of heavy clashes in recent days after hundreds of Taliban from two neighboring provinces joined local militants and tried to capture Lashkar Gah, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 24, an Afghan Air Force attack helicopter crashed due to technical failure in northern Baghlan province, killing two pilots.

