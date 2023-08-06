15 dead, 50 injured after Hazara Express bogies derail in Pakistan

At least 15 people were killed and 50 injured as 10 bogies Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station in Pakistan.

By IANS 0
Image credit: Twitter/@Musskey

Islamabad: At least 15 people were killed and 50 injured as 10 bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station, 275 km near Karachi on Sunday, local media reported.

Ten bogies had gone off track in the train crash, Railways Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

The injured were shifted to the People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah.

Must Read

3 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Washington D.C

Eight killed as boat capsizes in Bangladesh

Rescue efforts are underway to pull out passengers from the affected bogies. A train is arriving at the site of the incident from the Loco Shed Rohri. It will take at least three hours to reach the site, Rahman said.

“Due to the accident, the traffic on the up track is suspended,” he told Geo News.

Reason behind the derailment is not yet known.

You might also like
World

Russia Ukraine War: Russia hits Ukrainian blood transfusion centre: says Zelensky

World

5.5 earthquake jolts eastern China, 10 injured

World

Former PM Imran Khan found guilty, sentenced to 3 years in jail

World

US Sailors arrested for sharing sensitive information with Chinese Intelligence

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans