15 dead, 10 injured after truck carrying labourers overturns in Bangladesh

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Dhaka: In a tragic accident, at least 15 people lost their lives, and 10 others sustained injuries after a truck carrying iron rods overturned on highway in Bangladesh.

The accident took place around 5 am at the Soratoil area in Tangail district, 83 km (52 miles) northwest of the nation’s capital, Dhaka.

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As per police,the truck was carrying labourers and was travelling from Dhaka towards the northern region for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha on Thursday.The driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned and killed fifteen people them at the spot.

Following the incident, the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Bus Accident: One Woman Killed, 22 Injured In Basta