14 states elected into UN Human Rights Council

United Nations: The UN General Assembly has elected 14 states into the Human Rights Council to succeed outgoing members.

Through secret ballot on Tuesday, Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan (for Africa); Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Vietnam (for the Asia-Pacific); Georgia, Romania (for Eastern Europe); Chile, Costa Rica (for Latin America and the Caribbean); Belgium, Germany (for Western Europe and other states), were elected for a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

Of the 14 states, Sudan and Germany were elected for a consecutive second term.

The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body responsible for promoting and protecting human rights around the world.

It has 47 members, about a third of which are replaced every year so that the council members serve staggered three-year terms for the sake of continuity.

The members of the Council are not eligible for immediate re-election after two consecutive terms.

Seats are allocated on a regional group basis: 13 each for Africa and the Asia-Pacific; 8 for Latin America and the Caribbean; 7 for Western Europe and other states; 6 for Eastern Europe.