14 killed including 2 senior military officials as plane crashes in Congo

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Congo: At least 14 people, including two senior military officials, have died in a plane crash in Congo, the military said on Friday.

The two senior military officials who died in the incident include Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, head of the military court, and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces.

The crash took place when the plane was travelling to the capital, Kinshasa, from the southwestern city of Kikwit on Friday when it developed a technical fault and crashed in Kenge, in Kwango province.

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Soon after the incident was reported an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident, Ekenge said.

“In addition to the two general officers, twelve members of the delegation and the crew members also lost their lives in this accident,” Major General Efomi Ekenge, spokesperson of the Congolese military, said in a statement.

Tryphon Kin-Kiey Mulumba, Chairman of the Board of the Civil Aviation Authority, said the cause of the crash is unknown. The development comes at a time when the Congolese military has been battling scores of rebel groups, including the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group in the eastern region since last year, after a blitz of attacks that led to the rebel groups seizing key cities.