Pakistan’s peaceful rally suicide bombing: 14 killed including 5 police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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New Delhi: A horrific incident took place in which a peaceful rally was suicide bombed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killing 14 people including 5 police personnel yesterday.

The incident took place near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police station.

The victims of this incident are 14 people who lost their lives including 5 police personnel and several people who sustained injuries.

This incident triggered panic in the area and created chaos. Soon after the incident, rescue teams rushed to the spot and injured were immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment.

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The rally in which this incident took place was organised by Swat Aman Jirga (local tribal council). It was peaceful in nature with slogans being raised and placards being hold.

As per reports, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The suspected group is ehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which is alleged for targeting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.