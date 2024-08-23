14 killed as Indian passenger bus plunges into river in Nepal, rescue operation underway

Kathmandu: In a shocking incident, at least 14 people have been killed as an Indian passenger bus carrying 40 passengers plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal’s Tanahun district, police informed.

The bus bearing Uttar-Pradesh number plate was reportedly en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara when the mishap took place.

The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river, confirmed DSP Deepkumar Raya.

According to the police, 14 people were killed and around 16 were rescued. The whereabouts of other ten people is still unknown.

(More details awaited.)

