13 passengers hospitalized as Korean flight dips 26,900 feet in just 15 mins

At least 13 passengers were hospitalized after Korean Airlines flight KE189 bound for Taiwan in South Korea developed a technical issue, local media reported.

According to Yonhap news agency, the flight departed from Incheon International Airport for Taichung International Airport at 4.45 pm on Saturday with 125 passengers on board.

Just 50 minutes into the flight, the plane developed technical faults and dropped around 26,900 feet in just 15 minutes.

According to the Korean media, 13 passengers were hospitalized after landing whereas 15 passengers complained of pain in their eardrums or hyperventilation and even two of them suffered nose bleeding due to a sudden pressure drop.

The injured passengers were immediately taken to the hospital. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Some passengers were so traumatized by the experience that they would never fly again on the flight.

Korean Air later issued an apology regarding the incident and said it was investigating the specifics of the flight’s return to ensure necessary maintenance measures are taken.