13 killed, over 30 injured after bus plunges into gorge in Nepal

Kathmandu: In a tragic incident, at least 13 people lost their lives and 34 others sustained injuries after a bus plunged into 200 metres deep gorge on Thursday night in Nepal’s Baitadi district.

The incident occurred when a bus carrying several passengers lost control and plunged nearly 200 metres into a deep gorge.

The Local authorities and rescue teams reached the spot immediately and initiated relief operations through the night.

All the injured passengers were immediately admitted to Baitadi and Dadeldhura local hospitals. Eight people died on the spot and five more succumbed during treatment at Dadeldhura hospital.

The medical teams have been engaged in their work and the officials are monitoring the condition of the critically injured.