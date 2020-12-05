13 Killed In Thailand Flash Floods

By IANS

Bangkok, Dec 5 (IANS) Thirteen people have been killed due to flash floods in Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province, disaster management officials said on Saturday.

According to a report of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the 13 villagers drowned due to flash floods and torrential waters, following heavy downpours in Nakhon Si Thammarat over the last few days, reports Xinhua news agency.

Six southern Thai provinces have been severely flooded by continual, heavy rainstorms since late last month, according to the DDPM report.

A total of 321,057 households in 2,680 villages in 66 districts of the six provinces have been considerably affected while authorities are providing emergency relief measures.

The affected southern provinces are Surat Thani, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

You might also like
World

18 Dead, 1 Rescued From A Mine Accident In China’s Yongchuan

World

US Sets New record With Single-Day Spike Of 225,201 Covid-19 Cases

World

Farmers in India have right to demonstrate peacefully: spokesperson of Antonio…

World

Global Covid-19 cases top 65.7mn, death toll crosses 1.51 million mark: Johns Hopkins

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.