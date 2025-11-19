13 killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon refugee camp
Lebanon: An Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed 13 people and wounded several others, according to Lebanon Health Ministry
The strike, one of the deadliest since last year’s ceasefire with Hezbollah, targetted what the Israeli military described as a Hamas training compound near Sidon.
The IDF said the facility was used by Hamas fighters to conduct training and plan attacks against Israeli forces.
In a post on X, the IDF said, “Terrorists operating in a Hamas training compound in the Ain al-Hilweh area in southern Lebanon. The compound was used by Hamas terrorists for training and exercises in order to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.”
Israel has carried out regular air strikes on people and places in Lebanon since a deal to end the conflict with the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.
Condemning the attack, Hamas said it had “no military installations in the Palestinian camps in Lebanon” and that the site targeted was an “open sports field”.