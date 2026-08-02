13 killed as sightseeing plane crashes near Peru’s Nazca Lines

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New Delhi: As many as 13 passengers including two pilots were killed after a plane sightseeing trip carrying tourists crashed near Peru’s celebrated Nazca Lines.

As per sources, the aircraft was engaged in a tourist scenic tour when it fell to the ground just over the Nazca region which hosts Nazca Lines, one of UNSECO’s best known, World Heritage sites.

Rescue crews arrived at the crash location shortly after the crash took place and confirmed the tragic loss of all life aboard the flight.

Officials said the victims included 11 passengers and two pilots.

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The crash’s causes have still to be investigated by aviation officials and a full report with additional information are expected to be released in the upcoming days.

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