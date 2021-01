Baghdad: At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured on Thursday in twin suicide bombings at a crowded market area in Baghdad, according to Iraqi officials.

A BBC report citing a military official said that the bombers blew themselves up at a clothing market in Tayaran Square, in Bab al-Sharqi, as they were pursued by security forces.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi Interior Ministry source told Xinhua news agency that ambulances and civilian cars have evacuated the wounded to nearby hospitals and medical centres.

It was the first such attack in the Iraqi capital city in nearly two year, as the security situation has improved since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated the Islamic State terror group across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country

No group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s bombings yet.