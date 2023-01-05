1,25,000 Indians receives student visas from US in 2022: Official

Washington: The US embassy and consulates in India surpassed their previous record by issuing approximately 1,25,000 student visas during the fiscal year 2022. State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated that the US is working extremely hard to shorten the wait of appointments for visa interviews in India.

The spokesperson of the State Department stated, “despite the delay, the US issued more student visas in fiscal year 2022 than in any year since 2016.” The US government anticipates that within the next year, visa processing will restart at pre-pandemic levels, as it is returning more swiftly than expected.

In response to a query, price stated that he undoubtedly comprehends the annoyances experienced by those who wait a long time, by assuring them that the Department and the Secretary are working diligently and doing everything to cut down the backlog and reduce the waiting time. He also claimed that they are all committed in maintaining national security while allowing the non-immigrant travellers to travel legally.

The State Department spokesperson further claimed that,” We are successfully lowering visa wait times worldwide. We’ve doubled our hiring of US Foreign Service personnel to do this important work. Visa processing is recovering faster than projected and over the coming year, we expect to reach pre-pandemic processing levels.”