12 killed,10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary

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New-Delhi: In a tragic incident, 12 Polish passengers and 10 others sustained injuries after a bus crashed in eastern Hungary.

The bus overturned in the morning near the town of Mezőkeresztes. It was traveling along the M3 motorway toward Nyíregyháza when it left the road on a straight stretch and overturned in a ditch.

The ill-fated bus was carrying 57 passengers and two drivers on board. Preliminary information suggests ‌the ⁠driver likely fell asleep,” police said on their website.

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Polish President Karol Nawrocki said on X: “It is with deep sorrow that I received the tragic news of the Polish bus accident in Hungary, in which so ​many of our ​compatriots died.”

Twelve ⁠people lost their lives and several others were injured in the accident, police said, adding that they were ​taking the bus driver into custody.

The injured have been ​taken to ⁠the hospital and are under treatment.