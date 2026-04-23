12 injured, 5 critical, in head-on collision between two trains in Denmark

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Copenhagen (Denmark):Two trains have collided head-on on a level crossing north west of Copenhagen, leaving five people critically hurt and 12 others with minor injuries, medical officials say.

The crash took place around 6.30 am near Hillerød, about 40 km north of Copenhagen.

As per police, the trains were travelling early on Thursday on a line linking the towns of Hillerød and Kagerup in the North Zealand area of north-east Denmark, with a total of 38 people on board.

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Fire and rescue teams were alerted immediately. All the injured had been taken to hospital by air or by ambulance.

All passengers have been evacuated from the trains, a spokesperson for North Zealand Police said. Officials initially reported five people as critically injured, while it remains unclear if the train drivers were among those affected.

Investigators are examining the cause of the collision. Images from the scene show the front sections of both trains severely damaged.