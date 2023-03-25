Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

11 pro-Iran fighters killed by US airstrikes in Syria

US airstrikes on strongholds of pro-Iran militias in eastern Syria killed 11 fighters, a war monitor reported.

World
By IANS 0
11 pro-Iran fighters killed by US airstrikes in Syria

Damascus:  US airstrikes on strongholds of pro-Iran militias in eastern Syria killed 11 fighters, a war monitor reported.

The airstrikes hit an arms depot and other military outposts of the pro-Iran fighters in the province of Deir al-Zour, in retaliation to the pro-Iran militias’ drone attacks on US positions in the same region, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor on Friday.

Rami Abdul-Rahman, the head of the observatory, said the Iranian fighters had targeted US positions in the al-Omar oil field in Deir al-Zour overnight, adding that both sides exchanged fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Take a look

About 40% of Japan’s population have infection-derived Covid…

Cyclone Freddy deepens cholera risks in worst-hit countries: WHO

Abdul-Rahman added he expected the US would carry out more attacks after recruiting agents on the ground to gather information about the locations and positions of the pro-Iran militias in eastern Syria.

The Syrian government has not commented on the most recent escalation.

The Pentagon said on Friday that a US contractor was killed, and five US service members and one other US contractor were wounded when a suspected Iranian drone struck a facility of the US coalition in northeast Syria.

IANS 18461 news
You might also like
World

N.Korea tests new underwater nuke weapon capable of ‘radioactive tsunami’

World

Indian Cruise Employee sentenced in US for distribution of child sexual abuse…

World

Video claiming Putin is using body doubles goes viral on Russian social media

World

UK Parliament approves new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.