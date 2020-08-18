Pakistan boat capsize
11 killed in Pakistan boat capsize

By IANS

Karachi: At least 11 people were killed when a boat with picnickers capsized in a lake in Pakistan’s Sindh province, authorities said.

According to media reports, 13 members of a family hired the boat at Keenjhar Lake in Thatta district but it lost balance and overturned when it reached deep waters on Monday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The boat owner did not have life jackets to provide to the victims who fell into the deep water helplessly,” said the reports, adding that two people were rescued.

Rescue teams responded to the emergency call but when they reached the site, but it was already too late.

According to the reports, lifeguards were not available at the lake which attracts thousands of visitors daily, especially from the neighbouring port city of Karachi.

