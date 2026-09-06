11 killed, 7 injured in fuel tanker explosion in Western Iran

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New Delhi: A tragic incident took place in which at least eleven people lost their lives and 7 people sustained injuries after fuel tanker explosion in Iran yesterday. It is being said that the tanker had first crashed and then it caught fire and exploded.

The incident took place on an intercity road connecting Sanandaj and Hamedan, near the Kurdish city of Sanandaj in Western Iran, as per reports.

The fuel tanker reportedly hit other vehicles first and then caught fire following which it exploded. The nearby vehicles on the road also caught fire making the tragedy even bigger.

The reason behind the tanker to crash is said to be due to faulty brake system.

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Following the incident, the injured persons were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The status of their health is not revealed.

The incident is one of the latest deadly road accidents in Iran, where road crashes claim thousands of lives every year.

This incident recalls the deadly fuel tanker collision that took place in the year 2018 resulting in the death of fifteen people and injuries to four people.