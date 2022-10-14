11 Killed, 53 injured in bus blast in Central Mali

Mali: At least 11 people were killed and 53 others were injured in an explosion on a bus in central Mali on Thursday morning, according to a hospital source.

The bus was struck by the blast between Bandigara and Goundaka in the Mopti area in early afternoon.

The region is known as a hotbed for extremist violence.

As per reports, all the victims those who succumbed to the explosion were civilians.

The Jihadist insurgency in Mali has claimed thousands of lives and forced thousands more from their homes.

