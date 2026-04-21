11 injured in violent clash inside Gurudwara in Germany

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New-Delhi: Atleast 11 people were injured after a violent clash erupted at a gurdwara in Moers, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. A video has gone viral on social media.

According to German media reports, the incident took place at gurudwara, where a dispute escalated into a large-scale altercation on Sunday. Most of the injured suffered head injuries.

In the video, two groups were attacking each other, reportedly inside the place of worship. The footage includes disturbing scenes, with individuals seen using sharp weapons such as knives and kirpans during the confrontation.

The injured were treated at the site by paramedics and emergency services. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

After being informed about the attack, around 100 officers, including a Special Task Force (SEK) unit from Dusseldorf, surrounded the gurdwara. Armed personnel took positions while a helicopter provided aerial support. The police have also detained one person in connection with the incident.

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Investigators are working to identify those involved.

Here is the video

Shocking scenes from Gurdwara in Duisburg, Germany: Sikhs fighting inside, turbans in the air, kirpans (meant to protect the weak) turned on each other. A person in the video says it started over Golak (our religious offerings!) and The previous management, who lost the election,… pic.twitter.com/pS3wFkuKdg — Ravinder Singh Robin (@rsrobin1) April 20, 2026