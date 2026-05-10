11 injured in suspected boat explosion near Miami Beach in Florida

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New Delhi: At least 11 people got injured after a suspected boat explosion took place close to Miami Beach in Florida, local authorities said.

The incident took place near near Haulover Sandbar which is a popular tourist spot. The boat is said to be a charter boat.

Following the incident, upon receiving the information about the incident the rescue teams such as Fire Rescue the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the US Coast Guard rushed to the spot.

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As per reports, more than twenty-four rescue units were deployed for the operation. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

While officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the explosion, a person who was onboard when the incident took place reportedly claimed that the blast may have been caused by a gas leak.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.