11 injured, 3 missing in gas explosion in Beijing

Beijing: A gas explosion in an apartment building in north China’s Tianjin has left 11 people injured and three others missing on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The explosion, which took place at around 7:15 a.m. in Beichen District, has damaged the building.

The injuries sustained by the victims are not life-threatening, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the publicity department of the district government as saying.

Rescue is underway.

(IANS)

