16 dead,105 Indians missing in Nepal flash floods, rescue mode on

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Kathmandu: A total of 105 Indians remain missing with sixteen deaths reported after massive flash floods swept through Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Wednesday,washing away villages and project sites.

The floods also prompted Bihar, which borders Nepal, to issue an alert as the waters moved downstream.

The surge entered the river Bhote Koshi from the Tibetan side around 9 am, severely affecting Timure and Syapru Besi, officials said.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, at least 384 travelers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals, are reported missing from the flood-affected area. Among foreigners, 105 are Indian nationals, the officials said.

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The official said that at least 26 Nepal Police personnel are still missing in Rasuwa district. The Armed Police Force also said that seven of its personnel are missing.

A total of 15 helicopters have been deployed for the operation, including seven from the Nepali Army and the rest from other agencies. A medical centre has also been set up at the Machhili Training Camp, where injured people are receiving treatment.

A massive flood swept through Nepal’s northern districts on Wednesday, damaging roads and power infrastructure as authorities scrambled to assess the scale of the destruction.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said at least six of its major hydropower and transmission facilities — Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A, Trishuli 3B Hub 220 kV Substation, Trishuli Hydropower Station, and Devighat Hydropower Station– have been damaged in the flood.