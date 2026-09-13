Indonesia ferry carrying 243 passengers goes missing in sea, 103 rescued

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New Delhi: An Indonesian passenger ferry carrying 243 passengers had gone missing in Java Sea and 103 of the total tally have been rescued so far.

The reason behind the ship to go missing is said to be due to bad weather and connection lost.

The ship is identified as Virgo Transport 8 ship which was sailing from the East Java city of Surabaya for the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin.

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The ship is still missing and the connection has not been retrieved yet. The authorities have begun rescue operation according to the ship’s last known location.

An archipelago of 17,000 islands, Indonesia relies mostly on ferries as a mode of transportation. Sea routes are more affordable there than any other mode of transportation especially air travel.