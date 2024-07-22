10-year-old boy dies after his 150 kg mom sits on him in US

Washington D.C.: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy died of suffocation after his 150 kg weighing mother sat on him for several minutes.

The incident occurred in April 2024 when Jennifer Lee Wilson who weigh 150 kg sat on Dakota Levi Stevens weighing 40 outside her home to prevent him from acting up.

As per the court reports, the accused reported to the police that Stevens had thrown himself to the ground at her house and that she had laid on his midsection and called his caseworker. She confessed that she laid on him for about five minutes, after which he stopped moving.

Initially, she thought that he was pretending. However, when he was rushed to the hospital, the doctor declared him dead. The cause of the death was determined to be mechanical asphyxia, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The doorbell CCTV captured the incident which showed Wilson laying on Stevens near his neck or head area. Following the incident, a neighbor reported tp the police that Stevens had run to her house 30 minutes before the incident, asking if she could adopt him.

Reportedly, his foster parents allegedly struck him in the face and prevented him from contacting his case worker. Based on the information, Wilson was arrested and has been granted six years in prison if convicted of reckless homicide. Furthermore, her foster care license has been revoked and she can no longer care for children.