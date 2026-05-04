10 people injured in Oklahoma mass shooting, later hospitalised

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New-Delhi: Atleast 10 people were wounded on Sunday in a shooting near Lake Arcadia in the US state of Oklahoma, local police said.

The Edmond Police Department said at least 10 people were taken to multiple hospitals in various conditions during a press conference late Sunday evening. It’s unclear at midnight ET if there are any deaths.

Police said the shooting occurred around 0100GMT and involved a large group of young people having a party near Lake Arcadia.

Officials added that the number of injured could rise, as some victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles rather than ambulances.

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Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received multiple reports of shots being fired at about 9 p.m. at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake. She said late Sunday that no arrests had been made and that there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. State highway patrol and city police and fire officials responded to the scene after getting multiple calls about shots fired.

No arrests have yet been made and police said there is no threat to the public.

Also Read: 6 Killed In Mass Shooting In US State Of Mississippi