10 Climbers missing after Pakistan avalanche

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New Delhi: A huge avalanche crushed Broad Peak in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region this week, 10 climbers remain missing or feared lost.

The climbing party comprised 10 mountaineers, including citizens of Pakistan, Oman, China, and the United States, according to reports.

World-famous Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja is among those believed to be lost.

Rescue work has been mounted but adverse weather conditions and high altitude environments have hampered rescue efforts on Pakistan’s Broad Peak.

At 8,051 metres (26,414 feet) it’s the 12th highest in the world and next door to the mighty K2.

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The avalanche happened during climbing season when several international expeditions were looking to top out.

An inter-agency rescue mission involving the army, local rescuers and high-altitude experts has been put in to operation.

Though officials stated that the blizzard, unreliable snow conditions and high altitude conditions of the Karakoram have made the situation difficult.

10 climbers were thought to be at Broad Peak and not a soul has been confirmed as having perished or being found for 11th climbers.

Celebrated mountaineer Nirmal Purja, famous for becoming the first man ever to scale all 14 world’s tallest mountains in a bid called “Project Possible” is considered one of the greatest of our generation and the global climbing community awaits news.