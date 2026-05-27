1 worker killed, 9 missing after chemical tank implodes at Washington paper mill

Advertisement

New Delhi: At least one worker was killed, and nine others were missing after a massive chemical tank imploded at paper mill in Washington, United States today, according to authorities.

It is being said that one person has lost life in the incident, nine people have sustained injuries. Some of them are critically injured with burn injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Following the incident, rescue and recovery operations took place, it faced complexity. It was also informed that as some liquid was still present in the tank in which the incident took place making it difficult for the responders team to reach out to the victim workers.

Advertisement

As per reports, during the rescue operation, one of the fire fighter present at the spot also sustained injuries in the incident.

The incident took place in Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. factory situated in Longview, next to the Columbia River. It’s a pulp and paper mill that also makes liquid packaging. They produce material for printing paper, tissues, cups, plates, and other paper products.

Also Read: Canada Launches Probe Into Titan Submersible Implosion That Killed 5