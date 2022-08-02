1 killed, 5 injured in Washington D.C. shooting

Washington: One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting on Monday night at an apartment complex in the northeastern part of Washington DC.

According to reports, the shooting was reported at about 8:30 pm in the 1500 block of F Street North East. The Metropolitan Police Department said there was a report of multiple victims but the police didn’t reveal the numbers. None of the victims have been identified and no suspect information has been released yet.

During conference Police chief Robert J Contee III informed that he did not know the reason of the attack and even have no idea whether they know each other or not. He also said that there were huge number of people present in the area when the shots were fired. Investigation is still on.