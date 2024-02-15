1 killed, 21 injured in shooting in Kansas city during Chiefs Super Bowl rally

Kansas: In a tragic incident, at least one person lost their life while 21 others were wounded in massive shooting in Kansas. The incident took place during Wednesday afternoon, said reliable reports in this regard.

Reportedly, the gunfire took place when the NFL champion chiefs were celebrating their victory in Super Bowl. The injured ones in the Kansas shooting also included a total of nine children.

Reports from officials tell us that eight of the injured victims were in a critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment. Officials from the local police station also informed that they have arrested three suspects involved in the Kansas shooting.

As per reliable reports, the firing started at the train station in downtown Kansas City after the parade came to an end. A crowd of thousands of fans had gathered at the spot to witness the celebration. It is noteworthy mentioning that the chief players of Kansas city were still present on the stage when the firing broke out.

Local police officers immediately responded to the incident and initiated a probe into the matter. It is noteworthy mentioning that over 800 police officers were already present at the venue to monitor the proceedings of the parade. The fire department also played a major role in the rescue operation.

A local radio station in Kansas City said that its DJ Lisa Lopez was the one who was killed in the firing in Kansas. The injured ones in the Kansas firing were rushed to three local hospitals for immediate medical attention.

The identities of the injured ones in the shooting have not been made public by the hospital authorities. Detailed investigation into the matter is underway. Further details awaited.