1 dead, over 70,000 stuck at Nevada Desert Burning Man Festival

Nevada, USA: Thousands of people remain trapped at the ‘Burning Man Festival’ in the Nevada desert. Heavy rains have caused flood-like situations in the area, making it difficult for the attendees to move.

Reportedly, officials have instructed the attendees to stay in the Black Rock Desert. They have further been instructed to conserve their food, water, and fuel supplies. Entry and exit from the festival have been halted as of now.

Sgt. Nathan Carmichael from the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office informed that over 70,000 people continue to remain stranded in the desert.

Organizers of the event have closed the roads due to wet and muddy conditions, with the possibility of more uncertain weather on the horizon. Some vehicles have been able to leave while the others remain stuck at the Burning man festival in Nevada Desert.

Lying in Northwest Nevada, the region received heavy rainfall worth two to three months, up to 0.8 inches, for almost 24 hours. This transformed the dry desert grounds into thick, clay-like mud. So far, one death has been confirmed by the officials. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

The ‘Burning man’ is an annual event that focuses on art, community, self expression, and self reliance. The event is held annually in the Western United States. It begins with the burning of a life-sized wooden effigy, referred to as ‘the man.’

The Burning man festival was originated as a small gathering on a San Francisco Beach in 1986. Since then it has grown into a full-fledged event attended by celebrities and social media influencers as well. This year, the ‘Burning man festival’ was scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 4.