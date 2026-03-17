Wondering how to give your home a festive Eid 2026 makeover? Try these 5 budget friendly ideas

Eid 2026 is just days away, and as families across the country prepare to celebrate, many are also looking for simple ways to refresh their homes and bring in the festive spirit without spending too much.
The good news is that a beautiful Eid makeover doesn’t have to be expensive.
With a few thoughtful touches and a little creativity, it’s possible to transform your space on a budget.
One of the easiest ways to start is by adding soft lighting. Warm fairy lights, lanterns, or traditional lamps can instantly change the mood of a room. Placing them around windows, balconies, or living room corners can create a cozy and welcoming glow, especially in the evenings when families gather after prayers and meals.
Adding soft lights
Another simple idea is to refresh your living room with festive cushions and fabrics. Swapping regular cushion covers with ones that feature rich colours such as gold, green, maroon, or deep blue can instantly uplift the space. Many people also like to add embroidered runners or small decorative cloths on tables to give the room a more celebratory look.
Festive cushions and fabrics
Fresh flowers are also a great way to brighten up the house. A small arrangement placed on the dining table or near the entrance can make a big difference. Flowers like roses, marigolds, or jasmine not only add colour but also bring a pleasant fragrance that enhances the festive atmosphere.
Fresh flowers
If you enjoy DIY projects, handmade decorations can add a personal touch to your home. Paper crescents, stars, or simple Eid banners made with coloured paper and string can be hung on walls or doorways. These decorations are inexpensive and can be a fun activity for children and families preparing together for the celebration.
Handmade decorations
The dining area is another place where a small makeover can make Eid gatherings feel special. Laying out a decorative tablecloth, using matching plates or glasses, or even placing small candles can make meals feel more festive when friends and relatives come over to celebrate.
Dining area makeover