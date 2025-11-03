Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Top performer from India vs Australia game

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals
Which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.
Let's take a look at top performers from this clash.
The young Indian opener scored 87 runs off 78 balls and scalped two wickets in his spell (2/36 in 7 overs). She was awarded the Player of the Match for this all-round performance.
Wolvaardt once again stood tall for her side, scoring a brilliant 101 off 98 balls in the Women's World Cup final against India in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
Deepti's innings in the final came at a crucial stage when India needed stability in the middle overs. Her composed 58 anchored the innings and helped the team post a competitive total before she turned the match on its head with the ball, dismantling South Africa's batting lineup in the chase, as she finished with 5/39 in 9.3 overs.
The Proteas fast bowler bagged three wickets in her spell of nine overs where she conceded 58 runs at an economy of 6.4.
Team India wicketkeeper-batter scored 34 runs from 24 balls which came with the help of three fours and two asixes at a strike rate of 141.67.