Winter skincare: Tips to protect skin in the cold weather

While the drop in temperatures can bring a pleasant weather, it can be equally harsh on the skin, leaving it dry, flaky, and sensitive
To protect your skin in cold weather, moisturize often with rich creams, use gentle, hydrating cleansers instead of harsh soaps, and avoid hot water for showers
The dry and cold winds, low humidity levels and indoor heat can zap all the moisture.
However, you can follow the given tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing all season long.
It is quite common for people to take hot showers to beat the chill during winter. While it can feel very comforting; however, it can strip the natural oils from your skin, resulting in dryness. Try to use lukewarm water and always follow up with a heavy moisturiser.
While one may not feel very thirsty during the winter months, the actual hydration begins from within. Drink a lot of water throughout the day and also include hydrating things like oranges, cucumbers, and watermelons.
Even though the sun can feel less harsh during the winter days, you should not skip the sunscreen, as the harmful UV rays can stress the skin’s barrier. You can either add a layer of broad-spectrum sunscreen or go for a moisturising sunscreen.
Lips are prone to drying and chapping as soon as the weather gets cold and dry. To avoid the same, use a hydrating lip balm with SPF. You can also scrub your lips on alternate days to remove any dead skin.
Besides investing in thick winter jackets and sweaters, one should also make sure to shield their hands, face, and feet from the harsh cold winds. Go for breathable gloves, scarves, masks, and socks to prevent irritation and keep them from drying out.