Winter hiking tips: Key tips for cold mountain treks

The winters are almost here, bringing a subtle layer of chill across the country.
For safe and successful winter hiking, layer your clothing (avoiding cotton), stay hydrated and fueled with high-calorie snacks, and wear the right gear, including waterproof boots, insulated socks, and traction devices like microspikes or snowshoes
While winters can be all about snuggling in the fuzzy blanket, spending time by the fire, and enjoying gatherings with friends and family, it is also the perfect time to try out some outdoor activities
If you are planning to try out winter treks this year, a few things must be kept in mind to tackle the cold weather and rough roads.
Layer wisely
Whether it is wet or cold, start with a base layer, an insulating layer and then an outer layer. Go for a synthetic base to keep yourself dry. Avoid cotton as it can get heavy once wet. For an outer layer, choose a rain jacket or anything waterproof. You also need to find the right pair of trekking pants with a water-resistant finish, along with proper socks and shoes for hiking.
Keep rain gear handy
Keep your rain gear along with other layers like pack cover and head cover to easily access in case of sudden snowfall or rain during the hike.
Know your gear
Before going for the hike, learn everything about your gear. Whether it is your navigation system, satellite communicators, traction devices or any other electronic item, make sure you know the usage.
Take short breaks
Try not to extend your breaks for a long time. Once you stop mid-way, your body might get cold very quickly. For this, when you stop for a break, remove wet clothes and put on an insulating layer like a jacket or hoodie. Keep yourself warm.
Stay hydrated
Even if you aren’t hydrated or hungry, it is important to keep eating and drinking liquids. Your body needs the fuel and water to stay warm and hydrated.